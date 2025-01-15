PETALING JAYA: Deputy Federal Territory Mufti Jamali Mohd Adnan has called the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to review the need to raise the fine amounts for misusing the halal logo.

Jamali said law enforcement must be continuously strengthened so that businesses do not take too lightly the halal logo issued by JAKIM, which every Muslim uses as a reference to purchase halal products.

“It (raising the fines) might be one of the solutions and we will leave it to KPDN and JAKIM for review.

“If the misuse of the halal logo continues to rise, why not increase the fines?” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

ALSO READ: KK Mart must strengthen its product sourcing after halal sandwich issue

Based on the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011, any body convicted of misusing the halal logo will be imposed a fine no more than RM20,000 and not over RM500,000 for the offence.

Previously, Berita Harian reported the Federation of Malaysian Consumer Associations (Fomca) saying the incident involving certain parties misusing the halal logo and certification indicates weakness in SPHM to the point where it can be “manipulated”, as quoted.

FOMCA treasurer-general Nur Asyikin Aminuddin said low penalties and lenient enforcement may be among the causes as to how the incident took place.

The statement comes after the ham and cheese sandwich reportedly sold in University Malaya (UM) which displayed the halal logo on its packaging to which JAKIM later confirmed that the product did not have a certificate from Malaysia Halal Certification (SPHM) together with the company not being under SPHM.

ALSO READ: KPDN opens investigation paper on bread factory suspected of misusing halal logo

Jamali added that offenders who misuse the halal logo should be effectively dealt with and JAKIM assured it will take strict action regarding the issue.

Besides that, he also suggested that companies, particularly food and beverage companies who have not obtained their halal certification to do so while those who have it to not take the certification lightly.

“Some people who have already obtained this halal certification take it lightly, but we will continue to monitor them.

“We have also set a condition that companies that receive this halal certification must have a halal committee in their respective companies, a halal executive, and so on, who will ensure that the halal quality can be continuously maintained,“ he said.