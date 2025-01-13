PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has opened an investigation paper into a sandwich bread factory in Sunway Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor for suspected misuse of the halal logo.

Its enforcement director-general, Datuk Azman Adam said in a statement today that the factory was being investigated for suspected violations of Paragraph 4(1) of the Trade Description Act 2011 [Act 730], which is an offense under Paragraph 8(a) of the Trade Description Order (Halal Certification and Marking) 2011.

The investigation paper was opened following a raid on the factory by a Putrajaya KPDN enforcement team with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) on Thursday after JAKIM received a complaint about the use of the halal logo on the factory’s bread products.

“The premises is a factory that produces and supplies sandwich bread products using JAKIM halal logos that are suspected to have expired.

“Further checks revealed that the premises did not have halal certification from JAKIM and the halal logo place on the sandwich bread products was given to another company that is no longer operating and sold their business to the company that was raided.

“The halal certificate was confirmed to have expired on Oct 15, 2023,” he said, adding that the team confiscated an assortment of sandwich bread, a computer, a printer and related business documents.

Azman said KPDN would also send samples of the sandwich bread to the Chemistry Department to confirm its actual contents.

“Consumers are advised to not be easily deceived and to be careful in choosing products with valid halal certification.

“Ensure that the halal certification is acknowledged by the relevant authorities. Information and complaints regarding halal certification can be obtained at the following link: www.halal.gov.my,“ he added.

Meanwhile, JAKIM, in a statement via its Facebook page, announced that the product in question does not have a Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) and the company that manufactures the product is not a holder of the SPHM.

“Therefore, the company’s action of printing the Malaysian halal logo on the product label is an offence under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 [Act 730], specifically the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Halal Marking) Order 2011, and legal action has been taken by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN).

“Consumers are advised to always check the halal status of a product through the Malaysia Halal Portal or the Verify Halal app. Ensure that the product has been certified halal by an authorised body,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Brickfields police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed receiving a report regarding the sale of a ‘Ham and Cheese’ sandwich with questionable halal status at a convenience store at a public university.

“We received a police report last Friday made by a student from the institution, and the case has been referred to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for further action,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

In Melaka, UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh urged the division leadership to file a police report over the issue.

“All non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are also urged to take similar steps as a protest against the betrayal committed by the establishment, especially after the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) confirmed that the product does not have a Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM).

“This is essentially deceiving the entire Muslim population in Malaysia, and we also call on the government and agencies to impose severe action against those who misuse the halal logo illegally,“ he said when met by reporters today.