Rising scam cases in Sarawak cause concern, police warn

KUCHING: Fraud cases in Sarawak have surged significantly this year, raising alarm among authorities.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata revealed that from January 1 to July 30, 2,256 commercial crime investigation papers were opened, marking an 858-case increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The spike in scams has also led to higher financial losses. Victims in Sarawak lost RM77.7 million this year, up by RM24.8 million from RM52.9 million in 2024.

“If this trend continues, losses could exceed RM100 million by year-end,“ Mancha warned in a statement today.

Data shows most victims are aged between 30 and 40. Employment-wise, private sector workers, civil servants, and retirees form the majority, followed by students and self-employed individuals.

Scammers are employing increasingly sophisticated tactics, including fake online sales, bogus investments, non-existent loans, and fraudulent job offers.

Authorities urge the public to stay vigilant and verify transactions before proceeding. - Bernama