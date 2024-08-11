RM1 million cash bag missing: Police detain two security guards

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained two security guards to assist investigations into the disappearance of a bag containing RM1 million in cash, which was reported missing after a cash collection was carried out by a security company from a bank yesterday.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the two locals, a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, were arrested in Ampang here, at 10 pm on the same day.

He said both individuals were believed to be in the security van carrying the bag with cash totalling RM1,071,000 on the day of the incident.

“Urine tests on both individuals were negative, and the security guards involved have no criminal records,” he said when contacted yesterday.

ALSO READ: Bag containing RM1 million cash found by motorist in the middle of road

Mohd Azam said the two would be remanded for four days starting today, to assist investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code, for theft.

The bag was reported missing at 3.55 pm before it was found by members of the public in the middle of the road on Jalan Hulu Kelang, heading towards the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway, on the day of the incident.

The bag is believed to have fallen when the vehicle navigated a sharp corner on the route.