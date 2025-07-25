RM100 SARA aid benefits poor, says Ramanan

BUTTERWORTH: The RM100 Basic Rahmah Contribution (SARA) aid for Malaysians aged 18 and above should not be politicised, as it provides crucial support for the poor, said Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R.Ramanan.

He criticised those who belittle the assistance, stating that RM100 holds significant value for low-income earners.

“For the T20 group, RM100 may seem insignificant, but for the B40 community, it can buy essential groceries like rice and chicken,“ Ramanan told reporters after attending the PENN 2.0 Special Fund Financing briefing here.

He urged empathy towards the struggles of the underprivileged, especially amid economic difficulties.

“If a government initiative is good, acknowledge it. Do not undermine its impact,“ he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced several measures, including the one-off RM100 SARA aid, delayed toll hikes, and reduced RON95 petrol subsidies at RM1.99 per litre.

Ramanan also highlighted the government’s broader approach to uplifting the Indian community, moving beyond reliance on MITRA.

Initiatives like the PENN fund, now doubled to RM100 million, and RM50 million Vanigham Financing for Indian entrepreneurs aim to boost economic participation.

As of this month, RM417 million has been allocated for Indian community empowerment programmes.

Earlier, 22 individuals received RM932,000 in financing under schemes like PENN, SPUMI, and BRIEF-i. - Bernama