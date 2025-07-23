RM100 SARA aid via MyKad ensures transparency, benefits all Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The one-off RM100 cash assistance under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme will be disbursed directly through MyKad, ensuring transparency and targeted aid for all Malaysian adults.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching emphasised that this approach guarantees the assistance reaches the intended recipients while preventing misuse on non-essential items.

Teo stated, “I believe SARA has clear benefits as it can be used specifically for purchasing basic necessities, and not for buying cigarettes, alcohol, or other non-essential items.”

“So with the aid channelled through MyKad, this initiative can truly benefit all Malaysians aged 18 and above,“ she added.

The initiative, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, involves an allocation of RM2 billion and is expected to benefit over 22 million Malaysians.

Additionally, Teo welcomed the increased allocation for the Rahmah MADANI Sales programme, which has doubled from RM300 million to RM600 million this year.

She highlighted its affordability, citing examples such as instant noodles sold at RM3.70 compared to higher supermarket prices.

Teo also praised the government’s decision to set RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre through a targeted subsidy mechanism, ensuring only Malaysians benefit.

Earlier today, Anwar announced several key initiatives, including the RM100 SARA aid, toll hike postponements, and the new subsidised fuel price. – Bernama