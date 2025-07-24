Criminology student gets life for killing 4 in US murder case

LOS ANGELES: A former criminology student who murdered four university students in their sleep was sentenced to life in prison without parole in a case that has shocked the United States. Bryan Kohberger, 28, showed no emotion as the judge handed down four consecutive life terms, ending a case marked by unanswered questions and deep sorrow.

Kohberger never explained why he broke into a shared student house in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022 and stabbed four young people to death. The victims—Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20—were asleep when the attacks occurred.

Judge Steven Hippler condemned Kohberger’s refusal to provide closure, stating, “The need to know what is inherently not understandable makes us dependent upon the defendant to provide us with a reason, and that gives him the spotlight, the attention and the power he appears to crave.”

The case drew global attention, fueled by police secrecy and online speculation. Kohberger, a doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested in Pennsylvania after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. Despite initially denying the charges, he pleaded guilty in a deal that spared him the death penalty.

Families of the victims expressed mixed reactions. The Goncalves family called the plea deal “shocking and cruel,“ lamenting that Kohberger would still have privileges in prison while their daughter was gone forever. Others, like Xana Kernodle’s stepfather Randy Davis, directed their anger at Kohberger in court, saying, “You’re evil. There’s no place for you in heaven.”

The sentencing brought little comfort to grieving relatives, many of whom hoped Kohberger would face harsher punishment. Some expressed faith that divine justice would prevail, while others dismissed him as a “failure” undeserving of further attention. - AFP