Haj visa issues and ASEAN policy in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues related to the Saudi Visa Bio application for haj visa applications and the achievements of Malaysia’s foreign policy during its ASEAN chairmanship are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s web portal, Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) will ask the Foreign Minister to explain efforts to strengthen ASEAN centrality and unity in facing current geopolitical challenges during the Minister’s Question Time.

During the same session, S. Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) will ask the Foreign Minister to outline the government’s latest efforts to defend the rights of Muslims in Gaza following the brutality of the Israeli Zionist regime and the world’s failure to halt such atrocities.

In the question-and-answer (Q&A) session, Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib (PN-Maran) will ask the Prime Minister about the government’s efforts to resolve issues related to the Saudi Visa Bio application, which was found to be flawed when some haj pilgrims failed to register their biometric data despite several attempts.

Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) will pose a question to the Defence Minister regarding the current operational status of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0, including the number of phases completed, number of recruits involved, training locations, and key changes introduced compared to earlier versions.

Following the Q&A session, the sitting will continue with the first reading of the Fees (Pengkalan Kubor Ferry) (Validation) Bill 2025, followed by the second reading of the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Second Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament is scheduled to run for 24 days, with one of the key highlights being the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan on July 31. - Bernama