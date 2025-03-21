RM1.06b meth seized at West Port in largest ever drug bust

PORT KLANG: Malaysia recorded its biggest-ever drug bust after police seized RM1.06 billion worth of methamphetamine at West Port here on Jan 25.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department Acting Director DCP Mat Zani @ Mohd Sallahuddin Che Ali, said the drugs, weighing 33,200 kilogrammes (kg) and bound for Australia, were confiscated following a raid on a warehouse at the port, where authorities discovered 166 drums containing the illicit substance in two containers.

“Inspection of both containers found 83 blue drums labeled ‘Paraffin Wax 3-5 per cent’ containing compressed yellowish-white solids, suspected to be methamphetamine,” he told a press conference at the Port Klang police station today.

Mat Zani said both containers, believed to have originated from Iran, were en route to Sydney, Australia. Checks revealed that they were registered as cosmetic processing materials and wax.

He said the successful operation was the result of intelligence shared between the Australian Federal Police and Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN), marking the biggest international drug trafficking interception by Malaysian authorities to date.

“We believe the drugs, which could supply 166 million addicts, were also intended for the Australian market,” he said.

He said cooperation with the Australian Federal Police is ongoing to identify the syndicate or international organisation responsible for the shipment.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.