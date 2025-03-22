RM1,200 aidilfitri token for Takmir teachers in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) has announced a special Aidilfitri token of RM1,200 each for 218 Takmir teachers in the state.

MAINPP president Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, who is also Deputy Chief Minister I said the council has allocated RM261,200 for this purpose, as these teachers play a key role in promoting Islamic teachings at mosques, suraus and institutions such as the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), the Malaysian Prisons Department and the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“I hope this initiative will help ease their burden and motivate them to continue sharing Islamic knowledge within the community,” he said at the Penang Takmir Teachers’ Iftar event and the launch of MAINPP’s Integrated Management System (SPB).

Penang Mufti Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Sukki Othman, Deputy State Mufti Nor Azamir Alias, Penang Syariah Chief Judge Za’im Md Yudin and MAINPP secretary Datuk Rosidi Hussain were also present.