RM12.8b in unclaimed money still awaiting owners

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies and firms have handed over RM17 billion in unclaimed money to the Accountant General’s Department with RM4.2 billion successfully claimed by rightful owners as of Oct 31.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the committee level for the Finance Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today, said this leaves a remaining RM12.8 billion to be claimed.

He said since 2022, the Accountant General’s Department has set up 184 booths nationwide to increase public awareness and encourage more claims for unclaimed money.

Amir Hamzah also said that the government is exploring a proposal to use updated data from the National Registration Department (JPN) to locate rightful owners or heirs and directly credit the funds into their accounts.

In a related development, he said the Federal Government is prepared to consider proposals from the Kelantan and Terengganu governments for projects and programmes eligible funded through compassionate aid, particularly those aimed at poverty alleviation and basic infrastructure improvement.

He also said the Federal Government already provides development funds for projects in both states, channelled through various ministries.

“These include the Central Spine Road project and the construction of a water treatment plant in Kelantan, along with hospital construction, rural road links and upgrades to rural schools in Terengganu,” he added.