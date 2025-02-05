KANGAR: Perlis police seized 409 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis worth RM1,297,900 abandoned by furtive smugglers in a fibre-glass boat during a raid at the river estuary in Kuala Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat, on Tuesday (April 29).

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim stated that the seizure in Kuala Perlis was made after police received information about a suspicious boat without a registration number at 2 pm, suspected to be shipping drugs as smugglers from a neighbouring country turn to maritime routes for trafficking.

“A combined task force of the Kuala Perlis police station, the Kedah/Perlis Marine Intelligence Unit, the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of Kangar District and officers from Simpang Empat police station conducted surveillance and lay in hiding for two hours in the vicinity of the unnumbered boat.

“When no one approached the solitary boat, the task force closed in to inspect the boat, which revealed many boxes containing compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis. The boat was then taken back to the Kuala Perlis police station for further action,” he said at the Kangar district police headquarters (IPD) today.

Muhammad added that a thorough examination of the boat uncovered 24 boxes containing 409 compressed blocks of cannabis, with each block weighing 1 kg.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.