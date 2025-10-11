RM1.4 billion allocation for PwD cautiously lauded

PETALING JAYA: The government’s RM1.4 billion allocation for persons with disabilities (PwD) under Budget 2026 has been welcomed as a positive step, but experts warn that without structural reforms and sustained, coordinated support, true inclusivity will remain out of reach.

National Autism Society of Malaysia vice-president Dr Nursuriati Jamil said while the government has made commendable progress in facilities, awareness and education, policies addressing neurodiversity still operate in silos rather than through a unified national strategy.

“The government has contributed significantly in terms of awareness, facilities, financial and educational support for PwD, especially those with neurodiversity issues.

“But we need a whole-of-society approach, not bits and pieces here and there. Higher institutions, multinational companies, SMEs and local industries must also take responsibility for long-term, effective solutions.”

Nursuriati, who is also director of the National Autism Resource Centre, said early-intervention infrastructure has improved, but gaps remain for young adults with neurodiversity who are often left without direction once schooling ends.

“After school finishes, what is their path in life? Local authorities, communities and industries must step in to ensure social and financial continuity, so these individuals can at least achieve partial independence.”

She added that adults with neurodiversity are often overlooked in workplaces, leading to unnecessary conflicts and discrimination.

“The government should incentivise employers with dedicated HR units to manage neurodiversity issues. Awareness programmes must also be intensified to prepare employees to work in inclusive environments.”

While welcoming the expansion of autism service centres to Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak, she stressed that other regions also require attention.

“East coast states such as Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as Kedah and Perlis, need more centres. Infrastructure alone is not enough without skilled professionals, therapists, teachers and caretakers. Parents must also be trained to continue support at home, and the government must ensure these centres remain sustainable.”

Nursuriati added that while tax reliefs provide some assistance, they do not fully address the burden faced by families.

“Parents caring for PwD children face financial strain as well as psychological pressures that can lead to depression, marital breakdowns and other challenges. The government must expand community-based support networks.”

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Mara health-communication specialist Dr Mohd Yusof Zulkefli described the increase in tax relief for disability-related care to RM10,000 as constructive but insufficient for most families.

“In Malaysia, therapy and interventions for children with disabilities – speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural intervention – can cost between RM12,000 and RM20,000 annually in private settings.

“While the increase recognises inflation and real-world costs, families with multiple children with disabilities may still face financial difficulties. Tax relief also primarily benefits those with higher taxable incomes, limiting its impact on lower-income households. Combining relief with direct support or access to public therapy would be more effective.”

He also said the RM3,000 childcare tax relief, now extended to day-care and transit centres for children up to age 12, was welcome but insufficient.

“Urban childcare costs range from RM500 to RM800 per month. The relief aids middle-income earners, while B40 families with little or no tax liability gain very little. A fairer approach would pair relief with subsidies or fee waivers.”

Mohd Yusof added that while the RM1.4 billion allocation demonstrates intent, much of it may be absorbed by existing programmes, leaving little room for new initiatives.

“We need transparent fund distribution, proper oversight and measurable outcomes. Without structural reform, rural access gaps and caregiver shortages will persist, and support will remain temporary rather than transformative.”

Both experts agreed that Budget 2026 signals serious intent, but the challenge now is to turn financial commitment into meaningful, inclusive outcomes.