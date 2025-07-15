RM2.1m aluminium ingots from illegal e-waste factory seized in Melaka

MELAKA: Police have confiscated 300 tonnes of aluminium ingots, suspected to be produced from processed electronic waste, during a raid on an illegal factory in Bukit Rambai.

The estimated value of the seizure is RM2.1 million, marking one of the largest e-waste-related busts in the state.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar stated that the operation followed a week-long surveillance involving multiple agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Department of Environment, and state Inland Revenue Board.

The factory had allegedly been operating illegally for three to four months, with prior summonses issued for other violations.

Authorities also seized unprocessed raw materials from electronic items such as remote controls and CCTV cameras.

A total of 25 foreign workers, aged between 20 and 45 and originating from China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, were detained during the raid.

Investigations suggest the e-waste was imported for dismantling and processing before being re-exported, likely to China and other high-demand markets.

Dzulkhairi noted that developed countries prohibit such activities due to environmental and health hazards, raising concerns that Malaysia may be exploited as a transit hub.

The case is being probed under the Minor Offences Act and Immigration Act, with potential fines of up to RM10 million if convicted.

Authorities are also examining possible links to a broader illegal e-waste processing network. – Bernama