RM22.9 million RON95 purchases recorded in one day for BUDI95

ALOR SETAR: A total of RM22.9 million worth of RON95 petrol purchases were recorded within a day of the nationwide implementation of the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative yesterday.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said the purchase value was equivalent to 11.5 million litres of RON95 bought by consumers at RM1.99 per litre.

She confirmed that on September 28, the second phase of BUDI95 was opened to five million Sumbang Tunai Rahmah recipients nationwide.

“The redemption process went smoothly without any disruptions,“ she said.

This followed the success of the first phase on September 27, which involved 300,000 police and military personnel nationwide.

Lim spoke to reporters after reviewing the BUDI95 Programme for STR recipients with Kota Darul Aman assemblyman Teh Swee Leong at a BHPetrol station here today.

She stated that savings from the initiative would be channelled to improving health services, education and basic infrastructure development.

The people are urged to take advantage of the benefits and ensure their MyKad chips are working and their driving licences are valid.

“The Road Transport Department also updated the database following complaints about eligibility status,“ she added.

On September 30, the system will fully open to 16 million citizens aged 16 and above with a MyKad and active driving licence.

Lim reminded the public not to rush to fill up on petrol tomorrow as all eligible citizens will enjoy the subsidised price long-term. – Bernama