BAGAN DATUK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has announced an allocation of RM28 million to upgrade and widen roads in Kampung Nelayan Sungai Burung, here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), said the allocation was approved to enhance accessibility in the area, which is a popular tourist destination.

“Sungai Burung attracts many visitors and is a well-known tourist spot in Bagan Datuk, Perak. However, it lacks a five-star hotel, and I will work towards establishing at least a four-star hotel.

“But before that, we must improve the roads. Visitors should be able to travel smoothly, rather than facing congestion due to narrow roads,” he said at a Chinese New Year celebration at Dewan Tokong Xian Fa Shi Gong, Sungai Burung.

He added that the latest allocation marks an increase from the previous RM10 million.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said he will meet Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu next Monday to discuss challenges faced by fishermen in Bagan Datuk.

“Mat Sabu, as the KPKM Minister, must support the fishermen in Bagan Datuk and nationwide. On Monday, I will meet him to request a date for his visit here,” he said.

Earlier, Hilir Perak Fishermen’s Association chairman Heng Lai Hen highlighted that local fishermen were unable to renew their fishing licences due to a requirement by the Department of Fisheries Malaysia to upgrade their boat engines to a higher capacity, which many could not afford.

As a result, they have been unable to go out to sea, impacting their livelihoods.