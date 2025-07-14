RM3.55 million drugs seized in Johor, three arrested including Vietnamese women

JOHOR BAHRU: Police seized drugs worth RM3.55 million and arrested three individuals, including two Vietnamese women, in a series of raids conducted on July 10 and 11.

The suspects, aged between 32 and 39, were detained in operations led by the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and Johor Bahru Selatan district police.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar revealed that the syndicate had been active since April last year, using guarded residences to store and process drugs before distributing them locally.

The breakthrough came after the arrest of a local man, which led police to a rented shophouse room and three luxury condominium units.

“The suspect also led the police to conduct raids at three luxury condominium units, also rented by him, where more drugs were seized and two Vietnamese women were arrested,“ Kumar said during a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters.

Authorities confiscated 20.7 kg of suspected ecstasy powder, 18.49 kg of marijuana, 154.25 grams of ketamine, and 141 grams of erimin 5 pills.

Drug processing equipment and RM800 in cash were also seized.

Kumar noted a shift in trafficking trends toward marijuana flowers, which have a higher hallucinogenic effect and market value of RM36,000 per kilogramme.

All suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and are remanded until July 17.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama