RM40 million Indian community initiatives to be implemented swiftly

KUALA LUMPUR: The four new initiatives worth 40 million ringgit recently announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be implemented swiftly, transparently and efficiently to empower the Indian community.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan confirmed the initiatives would feature clear monitoring mechanisms alongside close collaboration among various government agencies.

“The MADANI Government’s commitment is clear, which is to ensure the Indian community is not left behind in the nation’s development agenda,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramanan emphasised that every sen allocated would be managed with full integrity to reach the intended recipients and deliver lasting impact.

During the Prime Minister’s Question Time in Parliament on 19 August, Anwar announced five million ringgit for infrastructure, public amenities and safety upgrades in Indian settlements.

Another five million ringgit was allocated to enhance information and communications technology laboratory equipment in Tamil national-type schools.

Twenty million ringgit has been designated for the empowerment of Hindu temples as community centres under the Dharma Madani Programme.

Ten million ringgit will go towards minor repairs and maintenance of plantation workers’ housing.

Ramanan confirmed the implementation of all four initiatives was tabled at the Implementation Committee Meeting on Indian Community Initiatives under the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit.

“Our main focus is to ensure the Indian community, particularly the B40 group, directly benefits from these allocations without bureaucratic hurdles,“ he added. – Bernama