Gig Workers Bill passed to provide social protection for 1.2 million workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Gig Workers Bill 2025 to provide social protection for more than 1.2 million workers in Malaysia’s gig economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described this legislation as a crucial step toward ensuring structured social security for gig workers nationwide.

He said the bill reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to formally recognise gig workers and protect them through structured social security, ending their long-standing marginalisation.

“This achievement is clear proof that the government listens to the people’s needs and ensures no one is left behind in the nation’s development.”

He added that the gig economy has become a vital driver of national growth, encompassing sectors such as ride-hailing, e-hailing, digital freelancing and various online services.

The legislation aims to safeguard the rights of gig workers, regulate service agreements between workers and contracting entities, and establish the Malaysian Gig Economy Commission (SEGiM) to oversee the sector’s development.

“This commission will serve as a catalyst for the entire shared economy ecosystem, including suppliers, buyers, service providers, platform operators, gig workers, consumers and the overall growth of the sharing economy.”

He also thanked the Human Resources Ministry for its role in drafting the bill and emphasised the importance of transparent and effective implementation. – Bernama