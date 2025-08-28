Perlis ruler urges youths to balance academic success with good character

KANGAR: The younger generation must complement academic excellence with good character to benefit religion, race and nation.

Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail stated that cultivating good morals represents a crucial aspect of developing self-identity among students.

He emphasised that moral development helps create quality human capital within the youth population.

“I hope that good moral values will continue to be nurtured through the joint efforts of parents and schools,“ he declared during the officiation of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Derma’s 2025 Academic Excellence and Co-Curriculum Day.

The ruler directly addressed students present at the ceremony with an encouraging message about their future roles.

“This message is also for the students in front of me. Continue striving to gain knowledge and experience so that one day you will become individuals who can contribute meaningfully to religion, race and nation.”

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail further reminded students to maintain intellectual curiosity throughout their educational journey.

He stressed the importance of asking questions and seeking answers as fundamental to developing critical thinking skills.

“Our minds must always ask what, who, when, and many other questions. Do not merely look and accept things as they are.

“Every question has an answer, and to find the answer, we must first ask,” the Perlis ruler concluded. – Bernama