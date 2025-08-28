Teo Nie Ching wins RM200,000 in defamation suit against former journalist

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court awarded RM200,000 in damages to DAP vice-chairman Teo Nie Ching after allowing her defamation suit against former journalist Datuk Yazid Othman.

Judge Alice Loke Yee Ching ruled that Yazid had defamed Teo at a forum titled ‘Buku Teks Sejarah Dimanipulasi – Komunis Pula Diagungkan’ on 26 February 2021.

“The High Court judge allowed my claim and awarded damages of RM200,000, with interest of five per cent per annum on the sum of RM200,000 from the date of judgment until full settlement, as well as costs of RM30,000,“ Teo said.

The Kulai MP stated that the judge found all elements of defamation proven and that Yazid failed to establish his defences of justification, fair comment, and qualified privilege.

“The judge also found that there was malice in Yazid’s statements against me,“ the Deputy Communications Minister added.

Teo had filed her civil suit against Yazid at the Shah Alam High Court following the forum which was livestreamed on several social media platforms.

Yazid had served as deputy chairperson of the Coalition of NGOs for Rejecting Form Four History Textbooks when making the allegations during Teo’s tenure as Deputy Education Minister.

He alleged that Teo directed government officers to alter the Form 4 History textbook to “promote and publicise communist struggles” among other claims.

Teo welcomed the decision, stating that justice has finally been served after clearing her name of these unwarranted allegations.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to my lawyers Syahredzan Johan and Amanda Wong Yoke Ting for their assistance,“ she added. – Bernama