RM500 million worth of illegal e-waste seized in nationwide raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities have raided 57 illegal e-waste processing premises across the country under the integrated Hazard 2.0 operation, conducted from June 16 until 2pm today, with total seizures estimated at RM500 million.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said the operation involved the police (PDRM) in collaboration with the Department of Environment (DOE), Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), and nine other agencies.

According to LHDN, the operators of these premises are believed to have evaded taxes amounting to more than RM500 million.

“The seizures include RM240 million in e-waste, RM182 million in components, RM50 million in scrap items, and RM32 million involving other offences. The estimated tax evasion amounts to RM500 million,” he told a press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

A total of 916 individuals were questioned during the raids, leading to the arrest of 453 people – 382 men, 70 women, and one teenager – aged between 16 and 70.

Azmi said seven of the 57 premises had valid licences to process e-waste, but the owners will still be investigated as the licences only allow for the processing of locally generated waste.

He also revealed possible information leaks before the operation, which may have prompted some operators to shut down in advance.

“Initial intelligence pointed to more targets, but many premises had closed before we arrived. This raises the possibility of leaked information,” he said, adding that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) may be involved in future investigations to identify any breach.

Since the first e-waste operation began on Jan 1, a total of RM5.18 billion worth of e-waste has been seized, with 1,061 arrests and 167 investigation papers opened.

Azmi added that Malaysia is a signatory to the Basel Convention, which prohibits the import of electronic waste for processing. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the seized waste was sourced locally or brought in illegally.

Meanwhile, DOE enforcement director Rosli Zul said there are currently 156 licenced e-waste processing facilities nationwide, all of which are only permitted to handle waste generated domestically.

“Malaysia continues to be targeted by foreign countries for illegal e-waste disposal. To date, 600 containers have been detained at Port Klang for entering without proper authorisation,” he said, adding that port enforcement is handled by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.