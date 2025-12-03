RM60 million allocated for SejaTi MADANI in Perak this year

TAPAH: A total of RM60 million has been allocated for the implementation of the Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI (SejaTi MADANI) programme in Perak this year, said State Development director Datuk Shamshuzaman Sulaiman.

He said the funds would be used to carry out various projects under the programme by more than 600 communities.

“Any Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) or resident associations can apply for this fund through the Perak Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM).

“SejaTi MADANI is a project that can add value and generate economic activities for a community through various sectors including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, etc,” he said when met by the media after attending the MADANI Didik Kasih (dKASIH): Back to School 2025 Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tapah, here, today.

SejaTi MADANI is an initiative by the Unity Government to boost economic activities at the community level and increase income by providing funds between RM50,000 and RM100,000 to eligible communities.

The five sectors that are the focus of this programme are agriculture and food, sewing and handicrafts, herbs and health, tourism and hospitality, and green activities and recycling.

Shamshuzaman said training would also be provided, especially involving financial management, to the community that obtained funds under the programme.

“Financial management is important to ensure the project being implemented can grow. So, for this year, we will provide training or courses to the successful communities,“ he said.

On today’s Back to School programme, he said, the recipients comprised 200 students from three schools in the Tapah parliamentary constituency, namely SK Tapah, SK Toh Tandewa Sakti and SK Satu, involving an allocation of RM40,000.

“It is an initiative of the Perak ICU JPM together with Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad and Syarikat Canggih Sutera Sdn Bhd which aims to help ease the burden on families to meet the schooling needs of the students,” he said.