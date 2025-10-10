RM700 million to strengthen enforcement agencies next year

PETALING JAYA: The government will allocate more than RM700 million next year to strengthen the enforcement capacity of key agencies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

These include the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD), and the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC).

In tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament today, Anwar said the allocation will be used for training and asset acquisition to boost enforcement efficiency and curb long-standing leakages within the system.

Earlier, Anwar said the government’s commitment to good governance and accountability has already yielded results, with enforcement agencies successfully recovering and collecting nearly RM15.5 billion in seized assets and penalties since the introduction of the Malaysia Madani framework.

Anwar also said the RMCD will introduce a digital tax stamp with enhanced security features to prevent forgery and revenue leakages at entry points through the Centralised Screening Complex CCTV system.

“The e-Invoice initiative will be fully implemented in 2026, alongside a self-assessment system for stamp duty to encourage better tax compliance, while refunds for overpaid taxes will be expedited,” he said.

To address abuse of tax exemptions too, Anwar announced that vehicle tax exemptions in Langkawi and Labuan will be limited to vehicles valued below RM300,000, effective January 1, 2026.

He added that anti-corruption programmes organised by civil society organisations recognised by the MACC will be granted tax deduction status as national interest projects, with donors eligible for income tax deductions on cash contributions.