RM94 million flood damage recorded by Works Ministry in 2024

MARANG: The Works Ministry (KKR) has recorded RM94.17 million in damages caused by floods in 2024, primarily affecting road infrastructure.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed that most repairs in flood-hit states, including Terengganu (RM22.13 million), Kelantan (RM20.38 million), and Perak (RM33.4 million), have been completed.

“This demonstrates the government’s commitment to assisting areas impacted by the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) and recent floods.

Necessary repairs have been carried out,“ Nanta told reporters after inspecting the Marang bridge upgrading project. He added that the ministry is preparing for the upcoming MTL season, expected later this year.

A Disaster Operations Room has been set up to monitor and respond to flood-related infrastructure complaints.

“This operations room operates year-round, but we will intensify efforts during the MTL period to ensure nationwide coverage,“ Nanta explained.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Infrastructure, Utilities and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanafiah Mat noted that nearly 90 per cent of flood-damaged roads in the state have been repaired by the federal government through KKR.

“Only one slope road in Bukit Besi, Dungun, remains pending repair, with the tender expected in two months. The rest are fully restored,“ Hanafiah said, expressing gratitude to the federal government and Nanta for overseeing the restoration efforts. - Bernama