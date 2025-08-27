RMAF chief to pilot Su-30MKM in National Day 2025 air display

KUALA LUMPUR: Royal Malaysian Air Force chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris will make history this Sunday by piloting a Su-30MKM fighter jet during the National Day 2025 aerial display in Putrajaya.

His participation reflects front-line leadership and symbolises the strength and unity of the Malaysian Armed Forces according to an RMAF statement on Facebook.

This year’s flypast will feature thirty aircraft including fighter jets, transport planes and helicopters from various defence and enforcement agencies.

Participating agencies include the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Fire and Rescue Department.

The Air Force chief joined pilots and crew earlier today for final preparations and flight rehearsals at Dataran Putrajaya.

Held under the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’, the celebration will showcase the nation’s defence capabilities through a high-powered aerial display.

“Our pledge remains duty, honour, sacrifice, even at the cost of our lives in defending peace and independence,“ the RMAF stated.

The RMAF called on the public to attend the celebration on August thirty first and be part of the historic moment with their families. – Bernama