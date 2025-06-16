RMAF continues to enhance country’s air defence through CAP55

KUANTAN: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will continue to enhance the country’s air defence readiness through the implementation of the RMAF Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55) as their long-term strategic direction.

Its chief, Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan said CAP55 which is the cornerstone of its transformation, was formulated to ensure that the RMAF remains competitive in line with the increasingly complex and multidimensional challenges of modern security.

CAP55 is not just an asset acquisition plan, but a comprehensive plan involving the development of doctrine, organisational structure, technology and human capital.

“This plan is not for me or the current leadership, but for the next generation of military personnel so that they can carry the trust of defending the nation’s airspace with the best capability,“ he said.

Mohd Asghar Khan said this at the press conference after the RMAF 67th Anniversary parade ceremony celebration themed “Kuasa Udara, Perisai Kedaulatan Negara” (Air Power, Shield of National Sovereignty)” at the Kuantan Air Base here today.

At this anniversary celebration, he also announced his retirement after more than four decades of service in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and he will hand over the leadership of the RMAF to his deputy, Lt Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

Mohd Asghar Khan said the plan also prepares the RMAF to face non-traditional threats, including cyberattacks, electronic warfare, the use of autonomous drones, and hybrid conflicts that are now increasingly dominant in the global defence landscape.

Therefore, he expressed confidence that the implementation of CAP55 will be strengthened under the new leadership, described as authoritative and far-sighted.

“Alhamdulillah, the RMAF today is on a solid foundation. We will continue to move forward in our efforts to enhance capabilities and remain vigilant in defending our beloved homeland,“ he said.

He said the RMAF has now developed significantly from a small team to a credible modern air force, with a record of achievements in conventional air operations, humanitarian missions, and the operation of various advanced weapon systems.

Commenting on the progress of the purchase of 30 used F/A-18C D Hornet fighter jets from Kuwait, he also said both parties have established a committee for further discussions before the purchase process is carried out soon.

“The Kuwaiti Air Force needs to acquire the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets purchased from the United States first. When they start receiving those aircraft, only then can the older aircraft be sent to us,“ he added.