RMAF enhances anti-drone capabilities amid rising security threats

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is intensifying efforts to counter drone threats, recognising their increasing role in modern warfare.

RMAF Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris highlighted the urgency of bolstering defences against unmanned aerial systems, citing their affordability and tactical advantages in recent conflicts.

“We’ve seen their impact in recent conflicts. RMAF must be prepared with effective counter-drone systems to safeguard strategic assets,” he said during his inaugural address as Air Force Chief at Subang Air Base.

The Air Operations Command is evaluating the number of systems needed and identifying priority airbases for deployment.

“These are compact systems, not large-scale like the Iron Dome, but must be strategically positioned to ensure critical infrastructure is protected,” he added.

Regarding the ANKA Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial System (MALE-UAS) from Turkey, Norazlan confirmed delivery is expected by December.

“The aircraft has completed testing and will be delivered to RMAF together with its support systems. Our personnel are currently undergoing training in Turkiye,” he said.

The RMAF is acquiring three ANKA units under a contract signed with Turkish Aerospace Industries during LIMA’23. – Bernama