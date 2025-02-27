RMAF personnel charged with sexual assault of sister-in-law

KUALA LUMPUR: A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel pleaded not guilty at the Ampang Sessions Court today to three charges of committing physical sexual assault against his sister-in-law two years ago.

The 26-year-old is accused of committing the offences against the 12-year-old girl at a house on Jalan Kerdas, Gombak, between February and July 2023.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and caning upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin proposed bail at RM18,000 with one surety for all three charges, with additional conditions requiring the accused to report to the nearest police station monthly and prohibiting any contact with the victim or prosecution witnesses.

The accused’s lawyer, Mohd Faizi Che Abu, requested a lower bail, citing his client’s financial responsibility for two children.

Judge Nurulizwan Ahmad Zubir set April 8 for case mention, granted bail at RM9,000 with one surety for all charges, and imposed the prosecution’s requested conditions.