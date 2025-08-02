RMAF rallies troops to master AI

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) emphasises innovation and creativity oamong its personnel by mastering new technology-based skills, especially artificial intelligence (AI).

RMAF chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan said that the use of AI in the current technological era is rapidly developing and is key to building a future force capable of maintaining the security and sovereignty of the country.

He said RMAF personnel must consistently strive to adapt and comprehensively apply the latest technologies to enhance their level of competence, knowledge, and expertise.

“In this context, I am confident that all the young RMAF soldiers (cadets) are on the right track to continue their career development within the RMAF.

“Through innovative training programmes, they are preparing themselves to operate and maintain the latest defence assets and equipment to be acquired under the Royal Malaysian Air Force Capability Development 2055, also known as CAP55,” he said.

He said this during the passing out parade involving 443 cadets from Batch 68/24 at the Air Force Academy parade ground here today.

Furthermore, Asghar Khan reminded the young soldiers to maintain strict military discipline and uphold the service’s good image and reputation at all times.

“Avoid any misconduct that can jeopardise the integrity and dignity of oneself, the organisation and the country. The RMAF will not tolerate criminal offences such as drug abuse, corruption and online gambling.

“Always uphold high values of integrity as a defence against engaging in any actions that could be detrimental to oneself and the service,” he said.

Meanwhile, the recipient of the Best Air Force Academy (Young Airman) Award for Batch 68/24, Nik Muhammad Sharizul Afandi Mokhtar, 20, shared about his longstanding interest in the military since he was seven years old.

The eldest of three siblings from Machang, Kelantan, he said that he enjoyed collecting aircraft toy models and studying various research on Charlie, Sukhoi, and Airbus aircraft on social media.

“I hope this award, which will be a cherished memory, will motivate me to become a soldier of calibre,“ he said.