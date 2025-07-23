RMAF unveils six strategic pillars for future challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has outlined six strategic pillars to strengthen its operational readiness and legacy in facing future challenges.

RMAF Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris emphasised the need for all personnel to fully understand and implement these strategies across all formations.

The six pillars focus on achieving peak capability and readiness, sustaining air defence assets, enhancing personnel excellence, strengthening logistics, refining doctrine and procedures, and ensuring personnel welfare.

“Understanding and internalising these pillars will provide a strong foundation to elevate the force to greater heights,“ Norazlan said during his inaugural command address at Subang Air Base.

He highlighted the importance of learning from recent global conflicts, including Russia-Ukraine, Iran-Israel, and India-Pakistan, to maintain mission readiness.

The RMAF will continue monitoring nine strategic targets and seven key programmes under the Capability Development Plan 2055.

In a move to promote health and discipline, Norazlan announced the introduction of Body Mass Index (BMI) as a supplementary career development indicator.

“This is not a punitive measure but a way to encourage a healthier lifestyle and military professionalism,“ he clarified.

A phased fitness programme tailored to different age groups will begin this year. – Bernama