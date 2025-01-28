RMN conducts 615 operations throughout 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: In 2024, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) carried out 615 operations, which included six continuous exercises and three periodic procedures, while ensuring that the Navy’s assets were stationed in Maritime Operational Areas throughout the year.

Chief of Navy Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain said that although the RMN’s readiness level currently stands at 56.52 per cent, which is below the target of 75 per cent, this achievement still demonstrates that the RMN Fleet is consistently prepared and capable of fulfilling its assigned duties.

“In audit management, 35 out of 37 commands and units received a four-star rating or higher, corresponding to 94.59 per cent, compared to 97.22 per cent in 2023.

“This indicates a decline in commands’ and units’ readiness compared to last year, and I hope this performance improves in 2025,“ he said in his 2025 New Year message.

In financial management, Zulhelmy said the RMN effectively utilised 100 per cent of its allocated RM1.676 billion budget for 2024. For 2025, the Navy has been allocated RM1.761 billion, reflecting an increase of RM84.93 million.

“To ensure the budget is optimised, I want each Responsibility Centre Manager (PTJ) to devise careful strategies and spending plans to ensure the allocation is utilised prudently and effectively,“ he said.

Regarding human capital development, he said 420 officers and 3,860 other ranks were promoted in 2024, reflecting the commitment and sacrifices of Navy personnel toward their service.