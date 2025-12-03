RMN rescues stranded yacht in Pulau Perak waters

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) successfully rescued a yacht that had experienced a main engine failure in the northwest waters of Pulau Perak today.

The Strategic Communications Branch of the Western Fleet Command in Lumut reported that the yacht, called the Meridian of Sydney, had been adrift for four days, with an Australian individual, Captain Kelvin Holly, onboard.

According to the statement, the Operations Centre of the 3rd Maritime Region Headquarters received information at 11.30 am from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) regarding a communication failure with the yacht while it was en route from Krabi, Thailand to Langkawi Island.

“Realising the urgency, the TLDM immediately launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation using the KD Mahamiru to conduct a search and prevent any untoward incidents.

“KD Mahamiru arrived at the location at 1.15 pm and discovered that the yacht had suffered damage to its main engine and sails, rendering it unable to continue its journey,“ the statement read.

“RMN promptly provided initial assistance by supplying food and drinks to Captain Kelvin Holly before proceeding with the operation to tow the yacht to Langkawi waters, where it will be handed over to MMEA for further action.”

The statement also highlighted the efficiency and professionalism of the RMN personnel in this operation, demonstrating their commitment and responsibility to ensuring maritime safety and their capability to respond quickly to emergencies in the country’s waters.