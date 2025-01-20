IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) conducted a training exercise with the French Navy in conjunction with the FS FORBIN’s participation in Exercise LA PEROUSE 2025, hence further strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The RMN’s Strategic Communications Division, Western Fleet Command Headquarters, in a statement today, said that the Field Training Exercise (FTX) leveraged the presence of the FS FORBIN in the Straits of Melaka to foster Indo-Pacific collaboration with ASEAN countries.

It said the exercise also emphasised maritime security in the region.

“This exercise aims to enhance maritime engagement and interoperability between RMN and the French Navy, address shared maritime challenges to ensure regional security, and strengthen the cooperative relationship between the two forces,“ read the statement.

It said the exercise was divided into two phases, namely the Port Phase, held in Penang from Jan 13 to 15, 2025, involving operational discussions, ship visits, sports activities, and official receptions.

The second phase of the exercise, according to the statement, is the Sea Phase, held from Jan 16 to 18, 2025, in the Straits of Melaka. This phase involved surface and air warfare training, as well as a Photo Exercise (PHOTEX).

The assets deployed for the exercise include the RMN’s KD Lekir, KD Gagah Samudera, Fast Combat Boat and two F/A-18D fighter aircraft from the Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF). The French Navy is represented by FS Forbin and an AS565 Panther aircraft.

“The exercise at sea focuses on aspects of surface and air warfare, aiming to strengthen the technical and operational capabilities and improve the interoperability of the two navies.

“During the Sea Phase, a series of exercises were conducted, including the Simulated Local Air Defence Exercise (SIMADEX), Air Defence Exercise (ADEX), Surface Firing Exercise (SURFEX), Advance Interdiction and Boarding Exercise (BOARDEX), and PHOTEX,” it said.

The statement further highlighted that the exercise not only strengthens the tactical capabilities of both nations but also enhances the readiness of assets and the competence of RMN personnel in handling complex maritime scenarios.

The 2025 LA PEROUSE Exercise marks the first bilateral cooperation between RMN and the French Navy since their last engagement in 2021 through a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the Straits of Melaka.

It said the Exercise LA PEROUSE 2025 in Penang serves as a crucial preparatory platform for the RMN ahead of major events, including the ASEAN Navy Chief’s Meeting (ANCM), ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX), and ASEAN Fleet Review, scheduled to be held in August.