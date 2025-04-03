KOTA TINGGI: A male college student and an elderly woman were killed in an accident involving two cars at Kilometre 10.3, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang here this morning.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said his team received information from the public regarding the accident involving a Perodua Kancil and Nissan Almera at about 8.10 am.

He said the 20-year-old driver of the Perodua Kancil and a 68-year-old woman, who was the front passenger of the Nissan Almera, died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries.

“The accident is believed to have happened when the driver of the Perodua Kancil entered the opposite lane and collided with the Nissan Almera. As a result of the incident, the two victims died and their bodies were sent to the forensic unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital.

“Meanwhile, the 71-year-old driver of the Nissan Almera (the victim’s husband) suffered rib fractures and is still receiving treatment in the same hospital’s emergency unit. Further investigations are ongoing,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.