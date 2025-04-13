KUALA LUMPUR: Several major roads and highways in the Klang Valley will be temporarily closed or diverted from April 15 to 17 in conjunction with the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia, the police said today.

Federal Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 17 roads and highways would be affected by the closures, which are necessary to ensure the smooth and secure movement of President Xi and his delegation.

Each closure is expected to last between 30 to 45 minutes and will reopen as soon as the delegation passes through, he added.

To manage traffic and provide escort duties, the department will deploy around 378 personnel, including senior and junior officers.

The officers will also be responsible for maintaining order and enforcing traffic laws during the operation.

Road Closures Schedule:

April 15 (Tuesday)

From 6pm

* KLIA Expressway

* ELITE Highway (North-South Expressway Central Link)

* Putrajaya Ring Road

* Putrajaya-Dengkil Highway

* Persiaran Selatan

* Lebuh Gemilang

* Jalan P5

April 16 (Wednesday)

At 9.30am and again at 12.30pm

* MEX Highway

* Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS)

* Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE)

* Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE)

* New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

* SMART Tunnel

* KL-Seremban Highway

* Jalan Istana

* Jalan Damansara

* Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim

* Jalan Sultan Iskandar

At 4.10pm and again at 6.30pm

* Jalan P5

* Lebuh Gemilang

* Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman

* Lebuh Sentosa

* Lebuh Perdana Barat

* Persiaran Seri Perdana

April 17 (Thursday)

From 8.50am

* Jalan P5

* Lebuh Gemilang

* Persiaran Selatan

* Putrajaya-Dengkil Highway

* Lingkaran Putrajaya

* ELITE Highway

* Lebuh KLIA

Mohd Yusri urged motorists to avoid the affected roads by planning ahead for alternative routes, and following instructions from traffic policemen stationed along the way.

“We thank all road users for their cooperation and understanding during this important diplomatic event,” said Mohd Yusri.