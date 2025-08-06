IPOH: Several roads will be closed in stages in Lumut from today until June 15 to facilitate the staging of the Perak MADANI Rakyat 2025 Programme.

Manjung police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the road closures are to ensure smooth traffic flow for the programme which will be held at Dataran Lumut for three days from June 13-15.

“One road closure that begins today starts from the junction of Jalan Iskandar Shah-Jalan Titi Panjang, near the Anak Kampung Pangkor seafood wholesaler shop, until the Lumut Jetty junction,“ he said in a statement today.

Hasbullah said this will become a one-way route until the MADANI programme ends on June 15.

“Another one-way route created will be from the Jalan Nakhoda Mohamad Taib junction, next to the Nasi Ayam Bakar Restaurant Tapah Road @ Lumut, heading towards Jalan Raja Musa.

“Hence, road users like Manjung residents are advised to plan their journey and use alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams during the road closures and diversions,“ he said.