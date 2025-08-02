Road diversion between Bukit Gambir and Tangkak from Aug 5

JOHOR BAHRU: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will implement a phased road diversion along KM166.79 to KM168.26 in both directions between the Bukit Gambir and Tangkak interchanges on the North-South Expressway starting August 5.

The diversion, announced via a Facebook post, is necessary to facilitate bridge construction works by a Public Works Department contractor and will remain in effect until December 30.

“Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and comply with all traffic signs and instructions from PLUS personnel when passing through the area,” the statement read.

For real-time traffic updates, motorists can use the PLUS mobile application or contact the PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000 in case of emergencies. - Bernama