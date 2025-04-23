MUKAH: The construction of a 11.6-kilometre road linking Kampung Medong, Lebrasau and Kampung Klid road in Dalat District here, valued at over RM74.18 million, has fallen more than 70 days behind schedule, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said today.

Speaking to reporters after receiving a project briefing from the contractor, Uggah said a meeting has been scheduled for April 30 to address the delay.

The session will bring together the contractor, representatives from the State Public Works Department (JKR), the licensee, consultants, and surveyors to identify the issues hampering progress.

“I will hold a meeting on April 30 to determine the constraints faced by the contractor. This project is already more than 70 days behind schedule, which is not a good sign,” he said.

Originally slated for completion on July 19, the project’s new target date has been revised to Jan 27 next year. Uggah noted that the contractor has given assurance that the project can be completed by the revised deadline.

Uggah, who also serves as the State Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, stressed that Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had directed all state projects to be completed within the approved timeframe.

“This is why we go to the ground — to identify and resolve any problems that arise to avoid unnecessary delays,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Mukah Member of Parliament Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib was also present during the visit.