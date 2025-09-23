Roads around Merdeka Stadium to close for Sultan of Selangor Cup match

KUALA LUMPUR: Major roads surrounding Merdeka Stadium will be closed and diverted in stages from 2 pm this Saturday for the 2025 Sultan of Selangor Cup football match.

The match will feature a clash between the teams of Selangor and Singapore at the historic stadium.

Kuala Lumpur Police deputy chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad identified the affected roads as Jalan Maharajalela (Merdeka Roundabout), Jalan Hang Tuah (entry to Jalan Hang Jebat), Jalan Hang Jebat, Jalan Stadium and Jalan Merdeka.

He stated that a total of 115 officers and personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will be deployed to manage the event.

Their primary role will be to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all supporters attending the match.

Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad advised all road users to carefully plan their journeys in advance.

He also urged motorists to comply with police instructions at the various locations and to consider using public transport to avoid congestion. – Bernama