Rohaimi appointed acting CCID director

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) deputy director (Investigation) Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa has been appointed as acting CCID director, effective today.

He replaces Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, who retired today after nearly 38 years of service in the force.

A ceremony for handing over duties was held at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre, witnessed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

In his speech, Razarudin said Ramli had strengthened investigations and enhanced the department’s credibility during his tenure as director.

He said this was evident in the higher number of raids and arrests related to commercial crimes, with 24,388 raids conducted in 2024, an increase of 6,167 compared to 2023.

“The number of arrests also saw a significant rise in 2024, with 25,829 recorded, compared to 22,911 in 2023 and 20,804 in 2022,” he said.

According to him, Ramli also introduced new dimensions in commercial crime law enforcement, particularly with the passage of the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2024 in both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

“This marks a major achievement for the CCID in enhancing investigations into online fraud syndicates, particularly those involving mule accounts, which have become increasingly rampant,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Ramli hoped that CCID officers and personnel would continuously equip themselves with new skills to tackle increasingly sophisticated commercial crimes.

He also urged department members to consistently enhance their capabilities and maintain public trust in the CCID.