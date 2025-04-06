KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol in Peninsular Malaysia will be reduced by three sen to RM3.07 per litre from June 5 to 11, 2025, in line with the drop in global oil market prices, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In a statement today, MOF also announced that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will similarly be reduced by three sen to RM2.74 per litre for the same period, while the price of RON95 petrol remains unchanged at RM2.05 per litre.

“The retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will also remain at RM2.15 per litre,” said the ministry.

The weekly pricing of petroleum products is determined using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, taking into account current global crude oil market trends.

The statement also noted that the government will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are safeguarded.