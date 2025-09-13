RON95 petrol price to drop to RM1.99 per litre by end of September

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated his assurance that the price of RON95 petrol will be reduced to RM1.99 per litre by the end of this month, thus fulfilling the MADANI Government’s pledge to ease the people’s burden.

He said the move is in line with the government’s commitment to ensure that the people benefit from lower fuel prices compared to the actual market rate.

“Some are angry because September has already begun but fuel prices have not gone down. I said before the end of September. Is Sept 10 the end of the month? Is Sept 15 the end of the month? Wait a while. Will it go down? It will.

“Tell me, which other country gives its people such a low price? We promised, we deliver,” he said in his address at the Johor-level Rapat Umum 27 Tahun Reformasi programme here today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the current price of RON95 stands at RM2.05 per litre compared to the unsubsidised market price of between RM2.50 and RM2.60 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister clarified that his official visits abroad were made upon invitations from foreign leaders, not for leisure.

Anwar said this was in line with Malaysia’s standing and status, which is highly regarded at the international level.

“People often say I travel abroad a lot. Do you think it is easy, that I go on holiday? This is work. Don’t think that travelling means nothing, the Prime Minister travels a lot because foreign leaders invite me,” he said.

As an example, Anwar said he had received an official invitation from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sept 15 to discuss the critical situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza.

He said that as a free and sovereign nation, Malaysia must be bold in speaking out and play an active role in the international arena. - Bernama