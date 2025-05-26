KUALA LUMPUR: The rationalisation of RON95 fuel subsidies will be implemented in the second half of 2025, said Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) will continue with the subsidy rationalisation process, but the current focus is on identifying the groups that will be eligible to receive subsidy.

“MoF will proceed with the subsidy rationalisation, but for now, the priority is to ensure that the right recipients are identified.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, together with the Cabinet, is discussing the eligibility threshold for Malaysians, where the qualifying level to receive subsidies will be raised,” he told media after officiating the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) International Accountants Conference 2025 here today.

In addition, he said the government is still considering the use of MyKad as a mechanism for implementing targeted RON95 subsidies.

“Every Malaysian citizen has an IC, and we have already used it under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), which has proven effective. So, for now, the MoF is tightening the system to enable its use in the adjustment of the RON95 subsidy,“ he said.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on the government’s stance regarding industry players’ calls to postpone the implementation of the sales and services tax (SST), Amir Hamzah said the government is reviewing and considering feedback from stakeholders.

“The government always takes into account everyone’s views. Regarding the SST expansion we are implementing, we have discussed it with all the stakeholders, and whatever feedback we have received has been taken into consideration,“ he added.