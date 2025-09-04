RON97 and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia to drop five sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by 5 sen to RM3.28 per litre while diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will also be five sen cheaper at RM2.98 per litre from tomorrow until April 16.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry (MOF) said the retail price of RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM2.05 per litre while that of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will stay at RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

MOF said the prices were set based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust the RON97 and diesel retail prices based on global oil market fluctuations, whilst supporting price stability,” the statement said.

MOF said the government will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people remain safeguarded.