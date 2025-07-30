RON97 price drops four sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON97 petrol has decreased by four sen to RM3.17 per litre for the week starting July 31.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the adjustment, while RON95 and diesel prices remain unchanged.

RON95 petrol stays at RM2.05 per litre, and diesel prices are maintained at RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, and RM2.91 per litre in Peninsular Malaysia.

The pricing follows the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, which adjusts fuel costs weekly based on global market trends.

“The government will continue to monitor global oil price trends and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people,” the ministry stated. - Bernama