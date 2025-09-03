RON97, RON95 and diesel prices unchanged in Malaysia until September 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON95, RON97 and diesel will remain unchanged for the period from September 4 to 10.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed that RON97 petrol will maintain its current price of RM3.16 per litre throughout this period.

RON95 petrol will continue to be priced at RM2.05 per litre for Malaysian consumers.

Diesel prices will also remain stable with Peninsular Malaysia maintaining the rate at RM2.88 per litre.

Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will continue to enjoy diesel at the subsidised rate of RM2.15 per litre.

The government has committed to closely monitoring global crude oil price trends during this period.

Appropriate measures will be implemented to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the Malaysian people according to the ministry’s statement. – Bernama