Roti canai tossing wows guests at Malaysia’s National Day reception in Bangkok

BANGKOK: Malaysia’s famous flying roti canai captivated the audience at a vibrant National Day reception hosted by the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand on Thursday evening.

Chef Mohamad Arshad impressed the crowd with his masterful roti canai tossing technique, sending the dough spinning high into the air to enthusiastic cheers and applause.

Many guests eagerly recorded the spectacular culinary display on their mobile phones and cameras throughout the demonstration.

Attendees enjoyed a lavish feast of Malaysian specialties, including nasi lemak, curry mee, soto ayam, and teh tarik.

The menu also featured popular dishes like char koay teow, roti john, and satay for the diverse international gathering.

Held at a prominent Bangkok hotel, the event attracted more than 600 guests from various backgrounds and professions.

Distinguished attendees included foreign diplomats, Malaysian professionals working abroad, and prominent business leaders.

Representatives from the Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Kelab Malaysia of Thailand, and Malaysians in Bangkok also participated in the celebrations.

The guest list featured Thailand’s National Assembly President and House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha as guest of honour.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat and Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Amin Mayusoh also attended the diplomatic function.

Malaysian Embassy Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Thailand Bong Yik Jui highlighted the enduring bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring nations in his official speech.

He emphasised that growing trade volumes and frequent high-level exchanges continue to strengthen Malaysia-Thailand cooperation.

Bong noted that Thailand has consistently remained Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner within ASEAN since 2020.

Bilateral trade reached 26 billion US dollars in 2024, reflecting a 3.9% increase compared to the previous year’s figures.

“We are setting an ambitious target of raising bilateral trade to 30 billion US dollars by 2027,” he announced to the assembled guests.

He added that political leaders from both countries have maintained close engagement through regular official visits.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has visited Thailand six times since assuming office in 2023, demonstrating commitment to bilateral relations.

These high-level exchanges underscore Malaysia’s dedication to deepening multifaceted ties with its northern neighbour.

Bong also shared important news regarding the embassy’s operational facilities during his address.

He confirmed that embassy staff will return to the Chancery building in November following extensive renovation works.

The renovation project reached completion earlier this year, allowing for the planned relocation. – Bernama