Rotting body of naked man found hanging from tree in oil palm plantation

IPOH: The naked, rotting body of a man was found hanging by a belt from a tree branch in an oil palm plantation at Felda Gunung Besout 2 in Trolak near here yesterday.

Muallim police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the body’s discovery was reported at 5.13 pm.

He said a passerby searching for cattle on the plantation was shocked upon seeing the body hanging from a tree branch, about 10 metres from the main road.

“An investigation of the scene found that the body without clothing was in an advanced state of decomposition with no identification visible.

“Police also found a woman’s undergarment in a nearby ditch, a pair of size-40 blue slippers near the scene, and a ‘thali’, suspected to be a Hindu wedding necklace, around the neck of the deceased,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hasni said an autopsy carried out at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital confirmed that the body was that of an adult male and there was an object resembling a blue belt wrapped around the neck of the body, while the time of death was estimated to be at least several weeks or months ago.

“The autopsy concluded the cause of death as ‘unascertained’ (mummified remains). The doctor confirmed there were no other injuries on the body,” he said, adding that the case was classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

He said police are appealing to the public for anyone with missing family members, relatives, or acquaintances to come forward and assist in the investigation. They can contact the Trolak police station, acting Chief Sergeant Mohamad Rizal Sahiaren at 017-5603331, or Muallim police headquarters at 05-4528222.