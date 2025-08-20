RPO warns of fake TikTok account mimicking Queen’s voice

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Press Office (RPO) has detected a fake TikTok account using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to mimic the voice of Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the RPO said the video featured a voice resembling Raja Zarith Sofiah, allegedly promising financial assistance.

“The public is advised to remain cautious and not be easily influenced by such fake accounts, which are often used by scammers for fraudulent purposes on social media platforms.

“RPO wishes to stress that impersonation and misuse of identity are offences under the law,” the post read.

A 33-second video has gone viral on TikTok, using the Queen’s image and mimicking Her Majesty’s voice, purportedly to convey aid to Malaysians in need of financial assistance.